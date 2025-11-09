Assertio (ASRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter. Assertio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 36.97%.The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assertio Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ASRT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Assertio from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assertio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.60% of Assertio worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

