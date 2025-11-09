Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,908 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 352.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $39.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $63.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

