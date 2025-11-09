Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 81.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after buying an additional 2,410,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,272,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,459,000 after purchasing an additional 290,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,149,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,597,000 after buying an additional 1,763,146 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $42.60 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

