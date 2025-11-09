Assetmark Inc. Has $230,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 376.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total transaction of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $232.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

