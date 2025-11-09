Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,586 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1,669.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $175.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

