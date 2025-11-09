Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,230 Shares of Pearson, PLC $PSO

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,798.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Pearson by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 43.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Pearson, PLC has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

