Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 83.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 63,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of IP stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -381.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.88%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

