Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,198,000 after buying an additional 120,197 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD opened at $319.82 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $353.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.86.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Insulet from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

