Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 828.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter worth $62,000. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE NMR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.59.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Nomura had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

