Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,186 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,810 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,015,000 after buying an additional 189,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 211,842 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 692.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,751,000 after buying an additional 932,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

IT stock opened at $230.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

