Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,295,000 after acquiring an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,217,000 after purchasing an additional 506,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,048,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 521,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $92.30 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

