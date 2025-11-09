AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,474 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. President Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.17.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

