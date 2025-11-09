Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Capital Power FY2026 Earnings

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPXFree Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.33.

CPX opened at C$67.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$41.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.92.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

