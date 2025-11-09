Atb Cap Markets Predicts Reduced Earnings for Surge Energy

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Surge Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

SGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a C$8.50 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.69.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE SGY opened at C$6.79 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.37 and a 52-week high of C$7.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The firm has a market cap of C$671.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

