Atb Cap Markets Reduces Earnings Estimates for Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pet Valu in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.89.

TSE:PET opened at C$27.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.93. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.24.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

