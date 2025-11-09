Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Gibson Energy FY2025 Earnings

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.05.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.63 and a 1-year high of C$27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Hooper bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

