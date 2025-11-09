Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,468 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

