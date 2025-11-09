Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,841 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.