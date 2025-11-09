Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 229,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 86,641 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ECL opened at $255.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.