Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 149.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $746,980,000 after buying an additional 427,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

