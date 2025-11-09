Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 9,679 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6,011.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

