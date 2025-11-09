Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

