Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 886.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

