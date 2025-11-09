Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $420,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. BNP Paribas lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

