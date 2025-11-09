Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $804,000 in The Clorox Company $CLX

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,135,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,512,000 after acquiring an additional 94,371 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,157,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Clorox by 118.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $107.37 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.