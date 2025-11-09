Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $399,000 Investment in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF $NFTY

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4,518.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 281.7% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NFTY stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.45. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $60.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.