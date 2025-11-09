Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $497,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 905 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 156.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $610.09 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $621.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.88.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

