Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,776 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,975,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,382 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.04.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

