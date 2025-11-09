Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,936,000 after acquiring an additional 302,864 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,353 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,498,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 299,191 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,919,000 after buying an additional 332,592 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 2,456.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after buying an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 63,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,189,523.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 820 shares in the company, valued at $41,131.20. The trade was a 98.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock worth $59,828,897. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,138.75 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

