Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after buying an additional 4,920,805 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

