Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%
NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.