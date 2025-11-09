Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,576 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after acquiring an additional 882,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 118.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $667,392,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after buying an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $152.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

