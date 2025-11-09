Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 2,069 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 125.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average of $198.04. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $211.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

