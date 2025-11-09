Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

