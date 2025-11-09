Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 1,180 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $575.61 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.85.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

