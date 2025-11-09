Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total transaction of $340,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,368,277.42. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

