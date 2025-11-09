Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:IRM opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 744.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 592.45%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $7,102,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $615,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,473.31. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

