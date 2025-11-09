Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 24,004 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $144.19 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

