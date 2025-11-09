Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,925,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 76,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after buying an additional 76,269 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $140.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

