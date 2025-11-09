Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2,919.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 103,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 506.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,147,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

