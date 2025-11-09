Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHA opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.82.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.