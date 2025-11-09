Atria Investments Inc Acquires 20,118 Shares of Pearson, PLC $PSO

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pearson were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 1,798.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 308.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Pearson Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE PSO opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. Pearson, PLC has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

