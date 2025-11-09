Atria Investments Inc Buys Shares of 2,208 Carvana Co. $CVNA

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 30.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total transaction of $33,193,920.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,468,441.53. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total value of $9,765,381.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 670,975 shares of company stock valued at $239,834,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of CVNA opened at $304.49 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

View Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.