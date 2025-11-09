Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 189.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $148.12 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $153.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

