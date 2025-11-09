Atria Investments Inc Has $688,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,828,000 after buying an additional 7,413,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,744,000 after acquiring an additional 994,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 764,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,328,000 after purchasing an additional 763,822 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 574,124 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

