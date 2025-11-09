Atria Investments Inc Has $712,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $304,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $59.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

