Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avient were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 7.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avient by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avient by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Avient Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.57 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

