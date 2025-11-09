Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,302 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,012.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $151.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $167.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,382.15. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,174 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

