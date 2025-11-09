Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stake in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coupang by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,555 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 414,901 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coupang by 460.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 152,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 220,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 12.5% during the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Arete Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of CPNG opened at $28.90 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 503,624 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,533.12. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,237,061. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

