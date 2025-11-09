Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,029 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $45.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
